PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
PetroFrontier Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$7.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.
About PetroFrontier
PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PetroFrontier
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for PetroFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.