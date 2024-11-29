PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

PetroFrontier Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About PetroFrontier

PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

