Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 5662932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Petro Matad

Petro Matad Price Performance

About Petro Matad

The company has a market capitalization of £20.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a current ratio of 10.02.

(Get Free Report)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.