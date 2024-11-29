Peterson Wealth Management Sells 1,610 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Peterson Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.3% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $8,177,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMD opened at $136.24 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $221.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

