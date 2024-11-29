Pennon Group Plc (PNN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14.69 on April 4th

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.69 ($0.19) per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Pennon Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 605 ($7.68) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 571.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 601.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15,261.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 518 ($6.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($9.84).
About Pennon Group
