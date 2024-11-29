Pennon Group Plc (PNN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14.69 on April 4th

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.69 ($0.19) per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pennon Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 605 ($7.68) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 571.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 601.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15,261.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 518 ($6.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($9.84).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

