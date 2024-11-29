Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Holdings Cut by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 784,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 258,575 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,182,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 116,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

