PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PCSV stock remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 80 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,702. PCS Edventures! has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.58.

PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

