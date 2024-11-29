PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.0% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,912,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in PayPal by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 143,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

