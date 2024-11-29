Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Update

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Pacific Green Technologies stock remained flat at $0.55 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulfur dioxide, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

