Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Update

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Pacific Green Technologies Price Performance
Pacific Green Technologies stock remained flat at $0.55 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.80.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
