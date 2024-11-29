Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

OXSQG remained flat at $23.00 on Thursday. 364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Get Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.