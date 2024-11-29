Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 68,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,465. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

