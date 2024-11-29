Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Up 3.3 %
OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 68,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,465. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75.
