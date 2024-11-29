ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $107.96, but opened at $111.50. ORIX shares last traded at $111.42, with a volume of 18,188 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

ORIX Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 10.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 26.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

