OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

OFS Credit Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCCIO opened at $24.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

