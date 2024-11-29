Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) Insider David Lenigas Purchases 20,000,000 Shares

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE – Get Free Report) insider David Lenigas acquired 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($12,987.01).
Odessa Minerals Price Performance
Odessa Minerals Company Profile
Odessa Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Western Australia. The company explores for diamond, lithium, rare earth elements, copper, nickel, and graphite deposits. It holds 14 granted and application exploration licenses covering an area of 3,200 square kilometers in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
