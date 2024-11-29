NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NTT DATA Group Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS NTDTY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 17,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. NTT DATA Group has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get NTT DATA Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded NTT DATA Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

About NTT DATA Group

(Get Free Report)

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.