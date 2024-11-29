Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 74,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 53,621 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 123.9% in the third quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 618.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 63,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,792,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

RSP stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $146.09 and a 12 month high of $188.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

