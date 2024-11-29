Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 75.0% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FR opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 47.34%. The company had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

