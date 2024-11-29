Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $393.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $272.34 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.