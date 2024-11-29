Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Down 21.0% in November

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth about $175,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.