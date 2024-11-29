NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in November

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NORMA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOEJF stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.

