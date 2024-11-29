Nicholas Colisto Sells 3,679 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $205.15 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.92 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

