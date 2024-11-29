Nicholas Colisto Sells 3,679 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of AVY stock opened at $205.15 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.92 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.96.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
