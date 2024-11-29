NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.07.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.17%.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
