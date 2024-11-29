NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.07.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of NetSol Technologies worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

