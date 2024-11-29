Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) CEO John W. Gibson, Jr. Buys 52,157 Shares

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Gibson, Jr. bought 52,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $53,721.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,864.39. The trade was a 266.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nauticus Robotics Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of KITT stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $60.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nauticus Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.64% of Nauticus Robotics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

