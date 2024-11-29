National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

National Bankshares Stock Up 0.8 %

National Bankshares Increases Dividend

National Bankshares stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.56. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 5%. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.59%.

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in National Bankshares by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 135,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Bankshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

