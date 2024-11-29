Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 1,411 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $109,154.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,586.56. This trade represents a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,511 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $105,543.35.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $205,150.00.

Upstart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $78.43 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

