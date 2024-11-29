Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 1,411 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $109,154.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,586.56. This trade represents a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,511 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $105,543.35.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $205,150.00.
Upstart Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $78.43 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPST
Institutional Trading of Upstart
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Upstart
- What is a support level?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.