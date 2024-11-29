MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.25 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16). 65,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 96,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.15 ($0.15).

MyHealthChecked Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -585.50 and a beta of 1.37.

About MyHealthChecked

MyHealthChecked PLC develops, distributes, and commercializes at-home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. It offers general health and energy profile blood test, bowel health rapid test, and stomach ulcer rapid test; nutritional health tests, such as intolerances and sensitivities DNA tests, vitamins and minerals DNA and profile blood tests, iron deficiency rapid test, and vitamin D rapid test; and weight management tests, that includes weight management DNA and blood tests, glucose management DNA tests, thyroid profile blood test, and stimulating hormone rapid test.

