Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8,550 ($108.53) and last traded at GBX 8,600 ($109.16), with a volume of 375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,675 ($110.12).

Mountview Estates Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,989.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,370.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 121.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £345.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,213.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 250 ($3.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Mountview Estates’s payout ratio is 7,544.58%.

Insider Transactions at Mountview Estates

About Mountview Estates

In other Mountview Estates news, insider Andrew R. Williams purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,900 ($112.97) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($33,891.85). 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

