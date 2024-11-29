Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Bought by Vestal Point Capital LP

Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,096,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after acquiring an additional 155,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 77.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 43,009 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 46.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 541,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $3,251,382.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,257,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,308. This represents a 7.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,773,722 shares of company stock worth $11,573,438 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. Research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

