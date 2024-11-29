MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $525.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $392.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $388.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.70. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of -184.55 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $403,707.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,859.10. This represents a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,514.70. The trade was a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.