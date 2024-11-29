MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.64 and last traded at $81.64. 12,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 28,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.05.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63.
About MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
