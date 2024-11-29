Michael Swinford Buys 21,622 Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) Director Michael Swinford purchased 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $43,892.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,031.20. This represents a 49.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Swinford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Swinford purchased 16,907 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $30,939.81.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Swinford purchased 16,471 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $30,306.64.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFWD opened at $2.10 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:LFWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 77.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of ReWalk Robotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

