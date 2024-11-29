Michael Burkland Sells 9,541 Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) Director Michael Burkland sold 9,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $295,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Burkland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of Onestream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,971,848.00.
Onestream Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of OS opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.41. Onestream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000.
OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.
