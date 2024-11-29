MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Update

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the October 31st total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGF. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,847,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MGF remained flat at $3.09 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,322. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.0199 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

