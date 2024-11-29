MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 642 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in EMCOR Group by 153.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE EME opened at $507.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.31 and a twelve month high of $532.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

