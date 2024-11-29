MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $615.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $581.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $463.89 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

