Megan Clarken Sells 9,284 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CEO Megan Clarken sold 9,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $374,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,549,092.20. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Criteo Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $42.34 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86.

Get Criteo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,399,000 after buying an additional 1,756,507 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,653,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 19.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,895,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,526,000 after purchasing an additional 475,530 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth $11,059,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,676,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.