Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 1215057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.77.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
