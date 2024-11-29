Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,579 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 17,251 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.15.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $156.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $125.67 and a one year high of $230.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.92.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,306. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.