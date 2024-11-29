Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CACI International were worth $19,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 487.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 900.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 35.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $471.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CACI International from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.90.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,499,266.58. The trade was a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $460.29 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $314.06 and a 52-week high of $588.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.90.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

