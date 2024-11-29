Martingale Asset Management L P Has $16.69 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 494.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,606 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $16,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 346,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 362.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 252,846 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 357.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,178 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.50.

NYSE UHS opened at $203.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.70 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.16 and its 200 day moving average is $206.94.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

