Mars Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Extraordinary General Meeting and Extension of Redemption Deadline

Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MARXU), a special purpose acquisition company, disclosed today the postponement of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to December 12, 2024, and the extension of the redemption deadline to December 10, 2024. The press release, co-issued by Mars and ScanTech on November 29, 2024, details these operational modifications. Shareholders can access the full document on the CST Proxy website with the assigned control number by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company.

The primary aim of the Adjourned General Meeting is to deliberate on various proposals, including the Business Combination Proposal regarding the amalgamation with ScanTech Identification Beam Systems, LLC, based on the Business Combination Agreement established on September 5, 2023. The meeting will also cover additional topics such as the Advisory Charter Proposals, the Equity Incentive Plan Proposal, the Nasdaq Proposal, and the Adjournment Proposal.

The update states that the meeting’s record date remains October 24, 2024. Sole holders of Ordinary Shares as of this date are eligible to receive notification, vote, and have their votes counted. Shareholders who have yet to submit proxies for the meeting are encouraged to do so promptly or modify existing proxies as needed. Redemption requests can be canceled through a formal request to the transfer agent before the rescheduled meeting.

Mars Acquisition Corp., as a Cayman Islands exempted blank check company, pursues business combinations with existing corporations, as part of its SPAC mandate. On the other hand, ScanTech Identification Beam Systems, LLC introduces advanced ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies utilizing proprietary AI and machine learning capabilities for precise material detection in diverse sectors.

The joint press release clarifies that it isn’t intended as a solicitation or proxy statement regarding any securities or the potential business event between Mars and ScanTech. To stay informed on the pending Business Combination, shareholders should carefully review the Form S-4 containing essential details and consult additional related materials for strategic voting or investment decisions.

Investors and security holders can acquire vital documents from Pubco or Mars through written or oral requests to Mars’ Chief Executive Officer, Karl Brenza, or from the SEC’s website. Investment in any securities listed in these communications hasn’t received regulatory endorsement, and any contrary representation is considered a criminal offense.

Mars and ScanTech, alongside their key executives and affiliates, are anticipated participants in the proxy solicitation process with Mars’ shareholders. Forward-looking statements in this release are cautiously approached, considering evolving circumstances and potential outcomes. The companies commit to upholding transparency by updating any forward-looking statements as necessary.

Please note that this summary is for informational purposes only and does not include solicitation for proxy or investment actions. Investors are urged to refer to official documents and sources when contemplating any financial transactions concerning Mars Acquisition Corp. and ScanTech Identification Beam Systems, LLC.

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

