Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Short Interest Down 48.5% in November

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Maris-Tech Stock Performance
Shares of MTEKW stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Maris-Tech has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
About Maris-Tech
