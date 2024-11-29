Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Short Interest Down 48.5% in November

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Maris-Tech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEKW stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Maris-Tech has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, civilian and home security, and defense and homeland security markets in Israel, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers low latency video encoding and decoding platform to handle multiple video channels; dual channel low power encoder systems; miniature recording and streaming platforms; miniature intelligent video surveillance solutions; power and modular video encoding/decoding platform; and ultra-low-latency streaming solutions.

