Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management owned about 1.71% of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Madison Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MAGG opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. Madison Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (MAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to generate superior long-term risk adjusted performance through investments in US investment-grade bonds. The fund maintains an intermediate average portfolio duration but may include securities of any maturity.

