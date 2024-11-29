LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2024

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMKGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 20.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LogicMark Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LogicMark stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 85,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,063. LogicMark has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($10.75) by $5.75. LogicMark had a negative net margin of 141.96% and a negative return on equity of 124.91%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($27.50) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LogicMark will post -54.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other LogicMark news, major shareholder Winvest Investment Fund Manage acquired 13,444 shares of LogicMark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $33,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 37,828 shares in the company, valued at $94,570. The trade was a 55.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LogicMark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.