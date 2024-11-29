LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Short Interest Update

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 20.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LogicMark Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LogicMark stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 85,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,063. LogicMark has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($10.75) by $5.75. LogicMark had a negative net margin of 141.96% and a negative return on equity of 124.91%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($27.50) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LogicMark will post -54.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

LogicMark Company Profile

In other LogicMark news, major shareholder Winvest Investment Fund Manage acquired 13,444 shares of LogicMark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $33,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 37,828 shares in the company, valued at $94,570. The trade was a 55.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

