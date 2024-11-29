LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.12. 227,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,935,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. LKQ's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in LKQ by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

