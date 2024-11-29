Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the October 31st total of 448,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 579,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Lixte Biotechnology Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of Lixte Biotechnology stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 12,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,827. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.
About Lixte Biotechnology
