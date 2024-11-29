LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 3.9 %

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $36.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of LightInTheBox as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.