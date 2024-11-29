Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.10.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$29.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.63. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.45 and a 12 month high of C$29.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$256.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.90 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -303.23%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

