Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Raised to $7.70 at Stifel Nicolaus

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $7.70 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.76.

SWIM stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $761.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.33.

In other Latham Group news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $65,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,626.64. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $69,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,584.90. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 75.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

