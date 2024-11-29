L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $245.08 and last traded at $245.22. Approximately 73,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 904,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.67.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.96 and its 200-day moving average is $233.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.30%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,596.20. This represents a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,119. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.