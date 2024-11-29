Knoll Capital Management LLC Sells 4,965,647 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Knoll Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) by 90.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 551,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965,647 shares during the period. Hookipa Pharma comprises about 1.2% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Knoll Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hookipa Pharma were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 12.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 108,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOOK opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

